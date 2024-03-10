Carlee Russell Faces Plea Hearing Over Viral Kidnapping Hoax | lovebscott.com

Alabama taxpayer dollars will not be funding the trial for Carlee Russell, the young woman who sent the nation into high alert after vanishing from an interstate in July, now that a plea date has been set.

via: AL.com

Russell’s trial was set for March 18 before Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff Circuit Judge David Carpenter.

The judge on Thursday ordered the trial removed from the docket and set a March 21 plea hearing date.

Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, said he could not comment on what may or may not happen at the plea hearing.

Russell, 26, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 11, 2023, to charges of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident.

Despite her plea, Hoover Municipal Judge Brad Bishop found her guilty based on the recommendation of state prosecutors.

Bishop recommended one year in jail and $17,874 in restitution. He also recommended two fines of $831 each.

In municipal court, there is no jury trial. The constitution allows anyone who faces jail time to have their case heard and decided by a jury of their peers.

Often defendants will appeal a verdict to Jefferson County Circuit Court to take the case to a jury trial.

Anthony said following last year’s municipal hearing they would appeal the verdict because state prosecutors want Russell to serve jail time. Anthony said Russell’s legal team completely disagrees with jail time for a Class A misdemeanor, especially when it’s Russell’s first offense.

Alabama lawmakers are seeking to toughen the consequences for making a false abduction claim.

A bill before the legislature would make faking an abduction a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Russell seemingly vanished Thursday, July 13, after calling 911, and a family member, to report seeing a child, about 3 or 4 years old only wearing a diaper, walking alone on I-459.

The family member reported hearing a scream, and then only interstate noise through the open cell phone line.

Russell’s disappearance sparked a massive search and widespread concern.

Two days later, Russell showed up alone at her parents Hoover home. She was taken to UAB Hospital for evaluation.

While in the hospital, Russell told Hoover police she escaped the clutches of a man and woman who abducted her. She did not speak with Hoover investigators again after that initial interview.

Asked why Russell faked her own abduction, Anthony previously said that’s something that will eventually come to light.

“We’re dealing with issues with Carlee, and we want the best for Carlee,’’ Anthony said. “We realize a mistake was made but we don’t want to just pile on right now.”