Tyra Banks and Her Iconic Smize Make Epic Return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Tyra Banks owned the runway during the final moments of the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place nearly 20 years after her last appearance at the event.

The 50-year-old modeling icon — who walked in nine shows during her tenure with the brand before retiring from modeling in 2005 — made her grand return to the catwalk on Oct. 15 to the roar of the crowd as “Native New Yorker” played.

Banks meant business as she strutted down the catwalk in a silver cape with black lining, a crystal-crusted bustier, sparkly leggings and heels.

Before hitting the runway in New York City — where the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show originated — Banks also helped tease the show’s return with another one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous faces, Gigi Hadid.

The model duo announced the news on Instagram in August with a sketch video soundtracked by Chappell Roan, which Banks nodded to by commenting, “What we really need is a femininomenon!”

The sketch — which saw Hadid getting starstruck at Banks before accepting an invitation from her — comes months after Victoria’s Secret first announced the return of its annual fashion show.

“We’ve read the comments and heard you,” a May Instagram post read. “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired on Tues. Oct 15 at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video or Victoria’s Secret YouTube, TikTok or Instagram.

