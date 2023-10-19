Tyler Perry Says Bidding Process for BET was 'Disrespectful in a Lot of Ways'

Tyler Perry says he pulled out of buying BET from Paramount Global because the bidding process was ‘disrespectful’ and the network was ‘not worth anywhere near the value.’

On Wednesday, Tyler made his first public comments on the matter while speaking at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

via AJC:

“I was disappointed about it for a number of reasons,” Perry said during a Bloomberg summit on Black entrepreneurship at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. “The way it happened was disrespectful in a lot of ways.”

He didn’t get into specifics but did say: “Don’t try to get me to pay for something that’s not worth anywhere near the value” Paramount said it was.

Perry’s remarks came during a panel moderated by Shartia Brantley, head of inclusive programming for Bloomberg.

Perry still has a minority stake in the BET+ streaming service and provides content to Paramount Global properties such as BET and Nickelodeon. “God bless them,” he said. “I’m still working with them. I wish them the best.”

When Brantley asked if Perry would reconsider if Paramount placed BET up for sale again, he gave a firm no.

We’ll see what Paramount Global decides to do with BET in the future.