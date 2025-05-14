Home > NEWS

Kendall Jenner Chips Tooth While on Jet with Sister Kylie [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 1 minute ago

“Was it my nail or my tooth that came off?” one of them asks with a laugh, before Kendall displays the tooth shard in her hand.

It looks like Kendall Jenner’s trip to New York is ending with her making a trip to the dentist’s office!

After joining Timothée Chalamet to watch the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden May 12, Kylie Jenner shared a clip on Instagram from their private jet flight to the Big Apple, where Kendall experienced an unexpected surprise — a chipped tooth.

In the video, the sisters are seen laughing as Kylie zooms in on something white on Kendall’s fingertip.

“Did my nail come off, or was it my tooth?” one of them asks. Kylie then exclaims, “B—h, you are not going to the Knicks game today!”

The clip shows Kendall’s front teeth clearly damaged, as Kylie brings the camera closer to her sister’s mouth.

At one point, one of Kylie’s children, who was with them on the flight, asks off-camera, “What?” to which Kylie responds, “Kendall’s tooth fell off!”

Despite the dental mishap, the pair couldn’t help but laugh hysterically at what had just happened, with Kendall clearly taking it in stride.

The model didn’t let it stop her from attending the Knicks game, either, with Kylie sharing more from the night, including photos of the sisters posing in matching Knicks hats and leather pants and cheering on the basketball team after their win.

She also posted a sweet video of Stormi helping her little brother, Aire, open a tray of fried chicken in their hotel room, along with a few selfies and other candid moments.

The duo made headlines sitting front row at the game alongside Timothée, who didn’t appear in Kylie’s social media posts from the trip, but was spotted sitting between her and Kendall during the game.

This public outing marked a rare high-profile moment for Timothée and Kylie, who began dating in 2023. Their appearance together came shortly after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David di Donatello Award ceremony in Rome.

via: TooFab

