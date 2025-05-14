Sonja Morgan Responds to Report She’s Banned From NYC Restaurant After Refusing to Pay Hefty Bill

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

The former Real Housewives of New York City star is addressing claims that she allegedly declined to cover the tab during a night out at Tucci, a Manhattan restaurant.

Sonja Morgan is clapping back after reports surfaced claiming she threw a tantrum at a New York City restaurant over an unpaid bill.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum responded to the drama in a statement to Page Six, saying, “There was a clear miscommunication,” and that she believed the dinner was “in exchange for a promotional post.”

Advertisement

“I made that known to staff,” Morgan added.

But the restaurant is singing a different tune.

Sources told the outlet that Morgan, 61, caused quite the scene at Tucci, during a night out on Saturday. Despite reportedly reserving a table for three, she allegedly showed up with five guests, and later, refused to pay.

“She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay,” the source told Page Six. “It was like she was filming a Housewives episode, shouting, ‘”I’m a celebrity!'”

Advertisement

The situation escalated when Morgan reportedly called restaurant owner Max Tucci in an attempt to have the bill waived.

“She was like, I don’t pay; people pay me [to go to their restaurants],'” the source alleged. “She was absolutely entitled and caused a scene about not paying.”

Though Morgan did end up settling the tab by Monday, Tucci made it clear she won’t be welcomed back at his establishment again anytime soon.

“It’s not about me. Don’t do that to my staff,” Tucci told Page Six. “The cost of everything is so expensive right now [for restaurants], and she’s just taking advantage. … There was no arrangement for her to have a comped dinner. She just wanted free food and service.”

Advertisement

According to the report, Morgan had previously received complimentary meals at Tucci, which may have led to her assuming that the May 10 dinner would also be free.

Following the incident, Morgan also shared some tongue-in-cheek posts on Instagram, in which she promoted two other New York hotspots and thanked them for their service — and fans clocked what the former reality star appeared to be doing in the comments, with one writing, “Queen of comp’d meals,” and another commenting, “I hope they comped the meal as they should.”

“If Tucci would have just covered the bill.. you would have been so gracious as to post like you did here!,” another fan wrote, with a commenter seconding that notion, adding, “exactly.”

via: TooFab

Advertisement