Chris Brown Arrested in Manchester Over Alleged Two-Year Old Nightclub Bottle Attack

Chris Brown was arrested at a five-star hotel in the UK after reportedly launching an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a music producer during a night out in London

Chris Brown is in trouble with the law once again.

On Thursday, the singer was arrested at a five-star hotel in Manchester, England, for allegedly attacking a music producer with a bottle at a nightclub, per The Sun.

The “Run It!” singer, 36, was arrested at 2 a.m. outside the Lowry Hotel, for an incident that happened in February 2023 at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London.

According to the Sun, the R&B star was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw.

The Post reached out to Brown’s lawyer for comment.

Diaw alleges that the rapper attacked him, unprovoked, smashed him over the head with a bottle and then punched and kicked him.

Diaw told the outlet, “He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well,” resulting in him going to the hospital.

Police told the Sun, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

In October 2023, Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown, claiming the “Loyal” singer had assaulted him eight months earlier.

The producer alleged Brown “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” on him after “beating him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 during the Tape nightclub incident.

The Grammy winner allegedly “ruthlessly” stomped on Diaw and kicked him in the back of the neck, resulting in the producer falling unconscious for 30 seconds.

This incident is the latest in Brown’s long pattern that includes past arrests and restraining orders.

In 2009, when he was dating Rhianna, 37, he allegedly beat her, and photos of the brutally battered “Umbrella” singer went viral. At the time, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault.

And in 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him.

