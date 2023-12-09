Tyga and Blac Chyna Finally Settle Bitter Custody Dispute Over Son King Cairo

Blac Chyna and Tyga have finally brought their protracted custody battle over their 11-year-old son, King Cairo, to a close.

via: Page Six

According to TMZ, the former OnlyFans model and the “Rack City” rapper have come to an amicable decision regarding the custody of the 11-year-old.

In addition to the former couple having joint legal and physical custody of King, they will also both have the right to make decisions on the kid’s general welfare, education and health.

Tyga — born Micheal Ray Stevenson — will not have to pay child support.

The outlet reports that Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — will have custody of her son from Friday to Monday, while her ex will have King for the rest of the week.

A court reportedly ordered neither of them to speak negatively about one another in front of the child and they will have to enroll in a program that will help monitor their communication about co-parenting.

Over the summer, Chyna, 35, filed a custody case in an attempt to put the Grammy-nominated rapper, 34, on child support for their son.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six at the time, the “Rob & Chyna” alum asked the court in a July 24 filing for joint legal and physical custody of their son to be split between his parents.

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the document read.

After news of the case surfaced, Tyga took to social media, slamming the mother of his child for the move.

“10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon,” he wrote in the comments section of a post shared by the Shade Room Aug. 25.

Then, in October, Chyna revealed in an income and expense declaration that she had been selling her personal belongings “to make ends meet.”

In the documents, which were obtained by this outlet at the time, the former reality star told the court that she’s had to “resort” to auctioning off several items, including her “clothing, purses and shoes.”

“This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales,” she explained, claiming that she’s made nearly $178,000 so far this year.