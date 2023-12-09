NLE Choppa Strikes Plea Deal in 2022 Gun and Drug Case, Must Serve One Year of Probation

NLE Choppa has accepted a plea deal in regarding a March 2021 case concerning the possession of a firearm and drugs.

via: Complex

On Friday, Broward Circuit Court Judge Barbara Duffy took a plea deal from the rapper where he’ll serve a year of probation, per the Miami Herald. NLE will be able to still travel nationally and internationally through his probation and he also ordered to give up any guns and complete a firearm safety course while also racking up 40 hours of community service.

The verdict is a result of NLE being charged with burglary, carrying a concealed firearm as well as possession of Alprazolam back in 2021. Prosecutors agreeed to drop the drug charge and reduced two other charges to misdemeanors.

In April, NLE released a statement via X that claimed police targeted him and media used his case to defame his character.

“During this arrest I was set up, substances were planted on me that I don’t consume/use/own, my name was lied upon, and I was mistreated in the process,” NLE wrote.

The incident in question happened in March 2021 where several men in masks were caught on tape hopping over a fence at a Superior Towing lot. The men in the footage walked around the area before two men jumped into a silver Ford Expedition where they were later pulled over. NLE, who was 18 years old at the time, happened to be one of the two men in the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found a Glock 27 with an extended magazine and AK-47 Draco pistol in the back seat. Police also found a purple-and-yellow backpack filled with marijuana and Xanax pills.

NLE admitted to hopping over the fence but only did so to grab a watch from a car that was being towed. He claimed he had no idea about the guns but said the book bag was his. He also issued a statement where addressed the situation on Twitter.