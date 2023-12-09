2 Chainz Rushed to Hospital After Car Accident in Miami During Art Basel [Video]

2 Chainz was rushed to a hospital early Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in Miami.

via: HipHopDX

The Welcome to Collegrove rapper was on I-95, coming out of an Art Basel party, in the early morning hours on Saturday (December 9) when the Tesla struck his vehicle. TMZ was the first on the scene, and they reported that the driver of the Tesla was suspected to be driving under the influence when he struck the Georgia native.

An initial report from the scene of the accident also revealed that the rapper (real name Tauheed Epps) was hit from behind, and the Tesla that ran into his car appeared to be totaled.

2 Chainz is reported to be in stable condition — and even took to his Instagram stories to share some video of himself being loaded into the ambulance by first responders.

2 Chainz reportedly injured in car accident in Miami, taken to hospitalhttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/kEOiunsgWr — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 9, 2023

This setback comes as 2 Chainz is in the middle of promoting his latest joint album with Lil Wayne, Welcome to ColleGrove.