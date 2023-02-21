Tyga And Avril Lavigne Spark Dating Rumors

Tyga and singer Avril Lavigne are rumored to be dating after being spotted together in California over the weekend.

via: Rap-Up

The rapper and pop singer are sparking romance rumors after they were spotted on a dinner date at Nobu on Sunday night. According to TMZ, the two were photographed hugging in the parking lot after dinner with friends at the Malibu hotspot before leaving together in the same car.

“They seemed to be hitting it off. The two hugged it out after dinner in the parking lot, as if to say goodbye, but then left together in the same car,” writes the outlet.

Sources close to both stars say they’ve been spending a lot of time together lately, but the status of their relationship remains unclear.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have been getting really comfortable around each other … evidenced in new pics after they shared a meal at one of L.A.'s most famous celeb hot spots. https://t.co/zUi0jBmlWO — TMZ (@TMZ) February 20, 2023

The “Sk8er Boi” singer has been in a relationship with singer-rapper Mod Sun. The two dated for about a year before he proposed in March 2022 in Paris. Earlier this month, they attended Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party in L.A.

Tyga was most recently linked to influencer Camaryn Swanson. Prior to that, he famously dated Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

Tyga has not addressed the Avril romance rumors, but it’s also possible that the two are working on new music. Tyga is readying his new album It’s Too Loud… I Can’t Hear You for release this year. In December, he dropped his single “Nasty” with Chris Brown. He has also announced a residency at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas this summer.