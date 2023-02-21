He's Not Going Anywhere: Judge Greg Mathis Lands New Court Show With Byron Allen

Just days after Warner Bros. canceled “Judge Mathis,” he’s set to return in fall 2023 with Allen Media Group’s ‘Mathis Court.’

via: THR

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group will produce a new syndicated strip featuring Mathis, titled Mathis Court With Judge Mathis. The show will be available for syndication in the fall and also run on Allen Media’s Justice Central cable channel.

The announcement of Mathis Court comes just a few days after Warner Bros. TV said it will end Judge Mathis after 24 seasons in syndication (the latest iteration of The People’s Court, which has been on for 26 years, is also coming to a close). The show will join a roster of court series from Allen’s company that also includes Justice for All With Judge Cristina Perez, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice With Judge Karen, The Verdict With Judge Hatchett and We the People With Judge Lauren Lake. Along with Mathis Court, Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams is also set to premiere in the fall.

“For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” Mathis said in a statement. “Byron and I are both from Detroit, and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his eight court shows — who are the best of the best.”

Added Allen, “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent.”

Allen Media Group will distribute the hourlong Mathis Court in syndication. Justice Central, meanwhile, reaches about 50 million homes via multichannel providers.