Iggy Azalea Opens Up About 'Volatile Relationship' With Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea walked out of her relationship with Playboi Carti and never looked back.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti kept their relationship rather lowkey throughout its duration. And while Iggy’s made a few statements in recent times, she never went into too much detail surrounding their co-parenting relationship or what led to their breakup. However, she’s suggested on numerous occasions that it was in part to how Playboi Carti treated her. She claimed that Carti refused to sign the birth certificate. Additionally, she alleged that he cheated on her and missed the birth of her son entirely.

Last week, she shared even more shocking details after reports of Carti’s December arrest. The police said they arrested Carti for assault after he allegedly got violent with his girlfriend over a paternity test. “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too,” she tweeted. “& rarely visiting your actual son unless [it’s] because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of [women].”

Iggy recently appeared on the EmRata podcast where she opened up about her relationship status, as well as her split with Playboi Carti. She said that she dated a little bit last year but she has been single since her and Carti’s split in 2020. “Like, right after I had my son, I left his father,” she said. “Something happened one day with my son’s father and me and it was just one of those moments where you’re just like, ‘I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be.’ But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back.”

She added that she and Carti had a “volatile relationship” that she knew “wasn’t working” for them. “I didn’t think I was going to be leaving when I left,” she said before admitting that she felt some sort of responsibility to keep their family together. “My father and my mother had such a volatile relationship that I wish I had seen less of it. And so that was what happened to me in that moment that I had on that day. I was like, I will never let my son see this because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way too but because I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this.”

