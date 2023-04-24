Tucker Carlson's Firing Is Related to the Discrimination Lawsuit Filed By Fox Producer Abby Grossberg

Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News is directly related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg, the producer Fox fired last month — according to people familiar with the matter.

Rupert Murdoch also reportedly is behind pushing Tucker out.

via Los Angeles Times:

Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells has also been terminated, according to people familiar with the matter. A Fox News representative would not comment.

Murdoch is also said to be concerned over Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in which the host has promoted the conspiracy theory that it was provoked by government agents.

Carlson has called Ray Epps — a Texas man who participated in the storming of the Capitol but did not enter the building — an FBI plant, without presenting any evidence.

It’s safe to say there was nothing ‘mutual’ about Tucker’s departure. It was finally time for Fox News to shut the Tuck up.