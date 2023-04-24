Paula Abdul Says She's Been Asked 'Many, Many, Times' to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Paula Abdul has revealed that Bravo keeps calling her to join the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.

via Page Six:

“I’ve been asked many, many times,” the Grammy winner, 60, dished Sunday night at this year’s Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala, where cameras were rolling for the 13th season of “Beverly Hills.”

Asked whether she’d been offered a CGI diamond, the pop star replied, “Yes — and some other franchises, too. … I’m not gonna tell you [which].”

Though she hasn’t agreed to join any of the series — yet — Abdul would be an organic addition given that she’s “friends with a lot of the women” and has been “for a long time.”

But for now, she’s enjoying being a viewer.

“As much as I am absolutely the biggest fan and I love watching,” she explained, “it’s a lot of drama.”

The former “American Idol” judge noted that she’s “no stranger” to the drama that surrounds reality television, pointing to “the guy that [used to sit] next to [her] that starts with a ‘Si’ and ends with a ‘mon.’”

Of course, she meant fellow “Idol” alum Simon Cowell, whose love-hate relationship with Abdul was often as captivating as the singing competition itself.

At our mere mention of Kathy Hilton, Abdul blurted out, “I love her!”

And when we brought up how Hilton has yet to film with her former castmates for Season 13, the “Straight Up” singer said, “I know what’s going on and everything, but you know what? She will always be a fan favorite.”

She added that the socialite, 64, “can come on whenever she’d like to.”

But the thought of playing “peacemaker” for sisters Hilton, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards — whose rocky relationships have been documented on “RHOBH” since its 2010 premiere — made Abdul giggle nervously.

“They have their own dynamics, and they’re so great in front of the camera — knowing the camera is there, but also completely forgetting the camera is there and just being real,” she said.

Paula would make for a very interesting ‘Housewife’ — don’t you think?