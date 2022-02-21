Trump Has a Social Media Platform Again With Launch of ‘Truth Social’ [Photo]

Truth Social, a social media network developed by former president Donald Trump’s new media company, is now live on the iOS App Store in the US.

via: Complex

The former president officially launched his social media platform Truth Social, which debuted on the Apple App Store on Sunday night. It describes itself as “a social media platform that is free from political discrimination.” Per Deadline it most resembles Twitter, with a timeline layout and options to like and comment on posts. See an example of the layout below.

TRUTH Social (beta) has dropped and President Trump is active on his own account! The world is healing. ?? pic.twitter.com/58klKutxay — Liz Willis (@LizWillis_) February 15, 2022

“Get Ready,” Trump wrote in his first post. “Your favorite President will see you soon!”

Some users who try to check out the service have been greeted with a “Something went wrong” error message, and others have been reportedly waitlisted in response to “massive demand” according to CNET.

Trump previously announced the app in 2021. It was developed by his Trump Media and Technology Corp company, which merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Trump Media and Technology Corp’s mission is to “create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley,” Deadline reports.

The former president was previously removed from Twitter over tweets that allegedly incited violence given the events of the Captiol riots. Twitter suggested his comments needed to be read in the “context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter shared after his removal. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

Oh boy, get ready for some mess.