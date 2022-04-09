Is That So? Trump Says He May Be the ‘Most Honest Human Being God Has Ever Created’ [Video]

Former President Donald Trump claimed to be the “most honest human being that God has ever created” during a rally in Selma, North Carolina, on Saturday. Trump voiced his support for several GOP candidates including reality TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz.

via: Complex

The former president made the bold, yet unsurprising claim during a Saturday night rally in Selma, North Carolina, according to Newsweek. Trump was in the the Tar Heel State to show his support for GOP candidates ahead of the North Carolina primary elections. In addition to commending political figures like Senate candidate Ted Budd and current Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Trump took some time to praise himself.

At one point during his speech, the former reality TV game show host recounted a conversation he had with a friend, who called him the “the cleanest [man] on Earth.”

“‘You know, you’ve been investigated years and years, millions and millions of pages of documents, they found nothing,’” Trump recalled his friend saying, before pointing to Selma’s sheriff. You are the cleanest on Earth when you think about it. I’ve got to be the cleanest, I think I’m the most honest human being, perhaps, that God has ever created.”

Trump, who was the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, has been involved in multiple lawsuits and investigations related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, alleged election interference, and business fraud.

Trump: I’ve gotta be the cleanest— I think I’m the most honest human being perhaps that god ever created pic.twitter.com/D98itzA6vi — Acyn (@Acyn) April 10, 2022