Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands with a Mystery Woman in Greece, Social Media Reacts [Photos + Video]

Tristan Thompson and a mystery woman were spotted holding hands while out and about in Greece over the weekend.

The sighting comes just days after it was revealed he and ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian are expecting their second child together any day now.

Tristan Thompson really wildlin bruh ???? pic.twitter.com/BHPPnl4c5B — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 18, 2022

Although Tristan and Khloé aren’t together and the baby is coming via surrogate, social media is still having a field day with Tristan’s antics.

Tristan Thompson really make me believe the experiences I’ve had with dating, are nothing ? cus the shit he’s doing to Khloe?! Chillldddd — ?? (@zizxboul) July 18, 2022

Khloe: Reverses her BBL

Tristan Thompson in Greece: pic.twitter.com/0eT4RhlD4B — Ada (@nikkiada10) July 18, 2022

Tristan Thompson be trending for everything BUT basketball — Matt (@KingSelcis) July 18, 2022

Lmaooooooo Tristan Thompson listened to Future one day and just ran with it… https://t.co/5GEMbejPF1 — Starsky, (@theeStarsky) July 18, 2022

Khloe thinking Tristan finally gonna settle down and be a family man for once Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/LNSqhgXiVS — Zyon Parker (@walt_tthegreatt) July 18, 2022

Tristan Thompson funny as hell bruh ? that man don’t give one single fuck ? — CK (@LosTheIVth) July 18, 2022

Tristan’s gon’ Tristan — we know that by now.