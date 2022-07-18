Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands with a Mystery Woman in Greece, Social Media Reacts [Photos + Video]

Tristan Thompson and a mystery woman were spotted holding hands while out and about in Greece over the weekend.
The sighting comes just days after it was revealed he and ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian are expecting their second child together any day now.
Tristan Thompson really wildlin bruh ???? pic.twitter.com/BHPPnl4c5B
— Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 18, 2022
Although Tristan and Khloé aren’t together and the baby is coming via surrogate, social media is still having a field day with Tristan’s antics.
Tristan Thompson really make me believe the experiences I’ve had with dating, are nothing ? cus the shit he’s doing to Khloe?! Chillldddd
— ?? (@zizxboul) July 18, 2022
Khloe: Reverses her BBL
Tristan Thompson in Greece: pic.twitter.com/0eT4RhlD4B
— Ada (@nikkiada10) July 18, 2022
Tristan Thompson be trending for everything BUT basketball
— Matt (@KingSelcis) July 18, 2022
Lmaooooooo Tristan Thompson listened to Future one day and just ran with it… https://t.co/5GEMbejPF1
— Starsky, (@theeStarsky) July 18, 2022
Khloe thinking Tristan finally gonna settle down and be a family man for once
Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/LNSqhgXiVS
— Zyon Parker (@walt_tthegreatt) July 18, 2022
Tristan Thompson funny as hell bruh ? that man don’t give one single fuck ?
— CK (@LosTheIVth) July 18, 2022
Tristan’s gon’ Tristan — we know that by now.