Tristan Thompson to Pay Maralee Nichols $10K Per Month After Settling Suit

Tristan Thompson has hammered out a paternity settlement for his second-youngest child.

Tristan Thompson will pay Maralee Nichols nearly $10,000 per month in child support for their 1-year-old son, Theo, after settling their paternity lawsuit.

The basketball player, who remains an unsigned free agent, also covered some of the fitness model’s legal fees, TMZ reports. While Nichols has sole custody of their baby boy, the duo will determine a visitation schedule at a later date.

Thompson will also be listed as Theo’s father on his birth certificate.

Neither Thompson’s attorney nor Nichols’ rep immediately returned Page Six’s request for comment.

Nichols sued the 31-year-old athlete last year, claiming he fathered Theo — but Thompson vehemently denied it publicly.

In legal documents, obtained by Page Six at the time, Thompson appeared to threaten Nichols over child support and even encouraged her to get an abortion. He also allegedly offered her $75,000 to keep quiet about the baby.

Despite Thompson’s best efforts to shut down the scandal, the results of his paternity test proved he was the father of Nichols’ baby.

Thompson issued a public apology to his now-ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, with whom he was actually expecting a second child via surrogate at the time of Nichols’ pregnancy.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Thompson said his actions “certainly have not lined up” with his personal view of the “Kardashians” star.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think,” he added. “Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson and Kardashian, 38, welcomed a baby boy at the end of the summer. They also share 4-year-old daughter True, who was born just days after a previous cheating scandal broke.

Thompson is also a father to 6-year-old son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.