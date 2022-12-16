Beyoncé Announced A Cryptic ‘Club Renaissance’ Listening Session In Los Angeles This Weekend [Photo]

Forget the visuals, Beyoncé fans are about to have a new obsession over the next couple of days. She’s the latest artist to partner with Amazon Music for a special listening event. However, while the Amazon Music Live series has included names like 2 Chainz and Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Bey is apparently looking to do something a little different, inspired by the concept behind her latest album, Renaissance.

via: Variety

Details were scarce at the time of this article’s publication, although the fine print says Beyonce’s company, Parkwood, “invites you to experience ‘Renaissance’ in spatial audio,” so it seems at the very least it’s a high-fidelity listening session.

12.17 & 12.18 ? #CLUBRENAISSANCE This event is 21+. One (1) ticket per person. Tickets are non-transferable. Location to be announced to confirmed guests on Saturday, 12/17.https://t.co/sHElkoB5Bl pic.twitter.com/EnCLsCVUlp — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 15, 2022

On Friday afternoon Fans received alerts for a website called “Club Renaissance,” but tickets were apparently gone within minutes. The event’s location has not been disclosed, just that it’s taking place Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9 p.m.

The website contains “consent and disclosure” information about tickets and a lengthy disclaimer about the possibility of contracting Covid-19 during the event.

Reps for Beyonce and Amazon Music did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

The album’s release party in August was deemed the first “Club Renaissance,” at Times Square Edition hotel in New York where several celebs showed out at the Studio 54-themed event. Famous faces like Kendrick Lamar, Chloe Bailey, and Normani were in attendance. Hours before the release of the album, Beyoncé and country-specific branches of Sony Music also announced “Club Renaissance” in their respective regions.

Bey attended a Parisian edition of the event, which welcomed guests like Tyler the Creator, Halsey and Doja Cat. Access to those parties were secured via a competition through the respective countries’ social media accounts.