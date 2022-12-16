Offset Wished Himself A Happy Birthday With A NSFW Picture Of Him And Cardi B [Photos]

It’s been a tough year for Offset, but he and his wife, Cardi B seem to be enjoying a much-deserved vacation in Jamaica.

via: Billboard

Cardi B and Offset are having a blast in Jamaica in celebration of the Migos rapper’s 31st birthday on Wednesday (Dec. 14), and the superstar couple have been documenting their adventures and activities on Instagram.

On Thursday (Dec. 15), Offset shared a hilariously NSFW photo in which he and the “I Like It” rapper are seen standing in front of a waterfall, with Cardi bent over in front of her husband in a suggestive pose. “Happy birthday to me,” he simply captioned the picture.

The “WAP” rapper, meanwhile, posted a touching tribute to her husband of five years to Instagram, and shared lots of videos of how the couple commemorated his day by hitting the beach and partying in Jamaica. “Happy birthday my love,” Cardi wrote, posting a reel of photos of Offset. “I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you.”

“Thank you for your love to me,” she added. “I love your 4ever & beyond.”

The festivities come just a month and a half after Takeoff, Offset’s cousin and former Migos bandmate, was shot and killed Nov. 1 at a bowling alley in the Houston area. Offset was present alongside Quavo, the third member of the Migos trio and Takeoff’s uncle, at Takeoff’s celebration of life ceremony on Nov. 11.