Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Many people are still mourning the death of beloved DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss and wondering what led to his tragic suicide.

via: ET

ET has learned that Boss left a note behind indicating he couldn’t go on anymore. Specifics about the content of the letter will not be given.

TMZ was first to report that a note was left.

As was previously reported, The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer and DJ died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head earlier this week. He was 40.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner previously told ET that the autopsy was performed on Wednesday and toxicology is pending.

Boss was found dead inside of a motel room on Tuesday. ET confirmed that he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Monday, which was located less than a mile from his home. When he didn’t check out at 11 a.m. PT the next morning, housekeeping and management knocked on his door “repeatedly.” When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on the floor and immediately called the police.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations told ET, “On Dec. 13, 2022 at around 11:20 a.m., West Valley Division officers responded to an ‘Ambulance Death Investigation’ radio call at a motel. Investigators determined that the deceased died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and there were no signs of foul play. The case was handed over to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.”

Boss’ death was also confirmed in a statement to ET by his wife, Allison Holker.