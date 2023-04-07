Trina Pays Tribute to Late Mother, Proves 'Baddest Bitch' Status During Tiny Desk Concert [Video]

Since Trina burst onto the scene in 1998 with her standout verse on Trick Daddy’s “Nann N***a,” she has continued to increase her presence in Black culture, and created a lane for women in hip-hop that can still be seen currently. Today, the Miami native appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk to deliver a powerful performance featuring some of her biggest hits to date.

via: HipHopDX

The Miami rap legend ran through a few of her biggest hits during the intimate 15-minute performance, but took a minute in the early moments of the show to shout out her mom for raising her.

“This first song is dedicated to my mom,” Trina said before performing “Mama.” “Without her, there would be no me, and she’s the reason that I’m standing here right now for you guys. So I want you to just enjoy.”

As Trina closed out the track, she added: “It’s a very personal song to me and if anybody has ever lost their mom or somebody special in their life, I dedicate this song to you.”

Vernessa Taylor passed away at the age of 62 in 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother,” a rep for the rapper told ET at the time. “It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that ‘Nessa’ lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance.”

During her Tiny Desk Concert, Trina then switched gears and dove into her 2000 hit “Da Baddest Bitch.” “Now, I wanna introduce you guys to the baddest bitch,” she said. “The original baddest bitch.”

The 44-year-old rounded out her setlist by performing “Single Again,” “Here We Go” and her 1999 collaboration with Trick Daddy, “Nann N-gga.”

Watch the performance below.