Trey Songz 2013 Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed | lovebscott.com

Trey Songz has dodged another sexual assault lawsuit after a judge dismissed the case after his accuser never responded to his motion to dismiss.

One of the ongoing legal troubles for rapper and singer Trey Songz recently came to a close. Last year, he was sued by a women for a 2013 incident that took place at a Casino in Connecticut. Songz was hosting an event at the casino where the unnamed woman was in attendance. While there, she alleges that Songz grabbed her bathing suit, exposing her breast without her consent. The original filing seemed pretty damning as she claimed there was video evidence to back up her claims.

But before the trial could reach a conclusion it was dismissed by the judge. That happened because Trey Songz’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss the case. While that isn’t normally granted by default, it is if the other party fails to respond to it. According to TMZ, that was the case when the unnamed woman who filed the case never replied to the motion which led to the entire case being dismissed. It’s a much needed win for Songz who has faced a myriad of legal issues and accusations of sexual assault in the past few years.

Trey Songz Sexual Assault Bathing Suit Lawsuit Dismissed, Third Complaint | Click to read more ? https://t.co/feCtX8NMIE — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2024

The accusations being made against Trey haven’t slowed down. Just this month Celina Powell made accusations against the singer that included kidnapping. She told a harrowing story of Songz allegedly taking her phone and holding her hostage for two full days without adequate food or water. It’s the latest in numerous concerning allegations of coercive sexual behavior made against him.

Just a few months before that yet another lawsuit was filed against him. This was once again for a sexual assault, though this time one at a private party. While he’s repeatedly tried to get lawsuits filed against him thrown out, he’s still facing numerous legal battles going forward.