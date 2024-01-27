General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Cause of Death Confirmed | lovebscott.com

Tyler Christopher died under sad circumstances.

via: People

The General Hospital alum’s cause of death was listed as positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, according to a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office obtained by TMZ. Coronary artery atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque can build up in the arteries, has also been listed as a contributing factor to his death.

The medical examiner stated that Christopher suffocated to death due to the position he was in while he was intoxicated. His death was ruled accidental.

News of the actor’s death was first revealed by his former costar Maurice Benard in an Instagram post. Alongside two photos of the late actor, Benard wrote a lengthy caption announcing the loss while also honoring his friend. He also stated that Christopher, who died on Oct. 31 at the age of 50, had experienced a cardiac arrest in his San Diego apartment.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” Benard’s message read, in part. “Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

Benard’s post concluded: “We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Christopher struggled with alcohol use in the years before his death. He was arrested several times for public intoxication and was placed under the guardianship of his sister — an arrangement in which he claimed he was being “taken advantage of,” per Bloomberg.