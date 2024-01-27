Tyreek Hill Fires 'F–king Bonehead' Who Filed Divorce Paperwork in Latest Marriage Twist | lovebscott.com

Tyreek Hill, who recently denied that he was getting divorced despite paperwork being filed in Florida to end his recent marriage, has cleared the air further on the subject — and he said he “fired” people for what he’s calling a mistake.

via: Daily Beast

Broward County court records show that a filing was made on Monday to legally separate Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro, who were just married in November. On Tuesday Hill wrote a post on X denying reports that the couple was splitting. “We are happily married and gone stay that way,” he wrote. During a Twitch stream on Thursday, Hill said the filing was a gaffe and “behind closed doors a lot of people got fired too for just doing things without our yes.” He added, “I fired the fucking bonehead that did that mistake. Now it sucks.”

boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way https://t.co/5bhrYgILC1 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 23, 2024