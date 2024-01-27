Jay Leno Files for Conservatorship Over Wife Mavis After Alzheimer’s Diagnosis | lovebscott.com

Jay Leno is taking steps to manage his wife’s affairs.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, he filed after Mavis was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The diagnosis is “the basis of the conservatorship,” an insider told the outlet.

It is not clear when Mavis, 77, was diagnosed. There will be a hearing for the conservatorship on April 9.

A rep for Jay did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The former “Tonight Show” host, 73, briefly met Mavis in the ’70s after he performed at Los Angeles’ popular Comedy Store comedy club, according to People.

They were formerly introduced the following week by mutual friends, and the rest is history.

The pair tied the knot in 1980, despite Jay claiming he “wasn’t very good at dating.”

“I always had this idea that I would never get married … But with Jay, I began to realize that this was the first time I was ever with someone where I had a perfect, calm sense of having arrived at my destination,” she recalled.

The pair never had kids, which Mavis takes “full credit” for.

“I remember telling my mother when I was 7 or 8 that I was never going to get married or have children,” she told the Washington Post in 2014.

“To me, this is the way women get caught.”

Mavis was by Jay’s side when he returned to the comedy stage in November 2022 after suffering third-degree burns to his face and hands resulting from a car explosion.

He later joked that his “brand-new face” was “better than what was there before.”