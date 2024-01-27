Debra Messing Reignites Feud With Former 'Will and Grace' Co-Star Megan Mullally for Being Friends With Susan Sarandon | lovebscott.com

It’s been reported that there was major tension behind the scenes on Will & Grace.

via: Radar Online

Will and Grace actress Debra Messing recently reignited the feud between her and her former co-star Megan Mullally by digging up an old tweet calling her out for attending a play with Susan Sarandon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The tweet posted by an X user reads, “For the eight remaining people still emotionally invested in the Debra Messing/Megan Mullally feud, Eric McCormack said on his podcast that Megan recently went to see Sean Hayes’ play… with Susan Sarandon.”

The post originally went up near the beginning of September earlier this year. Still, Messing posted a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 3, after Sarandon was dropped from her agency for comments about the Israel/Palestine conflict.

The two Will and Grace co-stars have had a long-running feud dating back as early as 2019 when the two comedic actresses stopped following each other on social media.

During an interview regarding the NBC sitcom’s series finale, the show’s creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, spilled a little bit of tea about the alleged friction between Messing and Mullally while also revealing how the cast and crew were able to come together to give the beloved show its send-off.

“We always work under this kind of motto that everything’s about the work,” began Mutchnick. “It’s just about the work. And so if we stay true to that, then we just keep you guys out of whatever happened on the set this year because it would have done nothing but get in the way of the stories that we wanted to tell.”

“It was not an easy year,” he added. “But the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage.”

Sarandon and Messing have had their own history of butting heads over politics and Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, all the way to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

During the rally at Union Square on November 17, Sarandon spoke to the crowd and compared the experiences of Jews and Muslims in the United States, saying that Jews were “getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sarandon apologized for the wording of her speech but was still dropped by her Hollywood agency, UTA.