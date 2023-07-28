Travis Scott Shades Kylie Jenner's Rumored Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on New Song

Travis Scott is treating Kylie Jenner’s new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, like an oompa loompa on his new album “UTOPIA.”

via: E!

Scott officially dropped his latest album, Utopia, and there’s one song in particular that’s already created a spark on social media.

After hearing his track, “Meltdown,” a collaboration with Drake, fans believe the rapper—who shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months with ex Kylie Jenner—took a slight shot at her rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. (Kylie and Timothée have been romantically linked since April.)

“Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory,” he raps on the song released July 28. “Burn a athlete like it’s calories / Find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

ICYMI, Timothée is playing the beloved character in Wonka, the film that’s set to be released in December.

Shortly after the track’s release, Twitter users weighed in on the possible diss, with one person writing, “Never in my life would I’ve thought to witness travis scott dissing timothee chalamet.”

Another added, “Listening to Meltdown again lmfao why Travis dissing Timothee.” A third quipped, “I mean…thanks for the Wonka promo I guess.”

E! News has reached out to Travis, Kylie and Timothée’s reps for comment and has not heard back.

Rumors of a budding romance between the Dune actor and Kardashians star came months after news surfaced that Travis and Kylie—who have dated on and off since 2017—officially called it quits. The former couple’s last public outing together was at an Art Basel party in Miami in December.

But that doesn’t mean there’s love lost between the two. In fact, Travis and Kylie sparked reconciliation rumors in early April after he commented on one of her Instagram posts, simply writing, “A Beauty.”

As for Timothée, prior to Kylie, the Academy Award nominee dated Lourdes Leon and Eiza González. Most recently, he and Lily-Rose Depp dated for two years until their split in 2020.

Check out the track below.