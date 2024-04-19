Travis Scott Says Scoring 10 Grammy Nominations and No Wins 'Gets Rough at Times' | lovebscott.com

Travis Scott still wants a Grammy.

via: Billboard

It’s been 10 up and 10 down for Travis Scott at the Grammy Awards. Through his 10 nominations over the years, Scott is yet to have his name called to the stage for an acceptance speech, but that doesn’t mean the fight for validation is over.

La Flame joined The SpringHill Company’s The Shop alongside a star-studded cast that includes LeBron James as well as guests Ice Spice, New York Jets star Sauce Gardner and former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, during which he addressed his snubs. During the program, Scott opens up about the frustration of not being able to break through with the Recording Academy to capture a Grammy.

“A lot of our peers everyone’s like, ‘F–k that award.’ I f–k with it. You play football to win a Super Bowl, you play basketball to win championships. It’s what that Grammy used to mean is the idea I hold on to. I love to create music,” he explained.

“That award is just like at one point was held up to a higher stature, but I still believe it, in a sense. It’s crazy rap’s not on TV. It’s like, you sit there and they air the rap award at 2 or 1:30, but you gotta perform at 8:30. So imagine losing at 1:30 and having to sit there for seven hours? Like f–k this s–t, you be like, ‘I wanna just dip. F–k this s–t.”

Scott’s last two albums have lost out on rap album of the year. Killer Mike’s Michael took home the win against his Billboard 200 No. 1 album Utopia earlier this year, and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy claimed victory over Astroworld in 2019.

Even after losing out to Killer Mike, the Houston rager still hit the Grammy stage in February, where he delivered a fiery performance of Utopia cuts “I Know,” “My Eyes” and “Fe!n” with Playboi Carti.