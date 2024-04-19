Pam Grier Has Finally Weighed In On Snoop Dogg Fainting In A Pool Of Urine When They First Met | lovebscott.com

Legendary actress Pam Grier appeared on Watch What Happens Live where a viewer asked what her reaction was when Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he fainted the first time he met her.

via: HotNewHipHop

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg sat down with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous TV show. While there he told a story about his awkward first encounter with one of his biggest crushes, actress Pam Grier. The pair first crossed paths on the set of their 2001 film Bones and the first impression Snoop left was a funny one. “I’m sitting down and Pam Grier walk up and she sit right next to me and start talking to me. My heart beating fast. So I’m like, ‘OK. I hear what you saying, Pam. Give me a minute.’ I go to the bathroom and faint,” the rapper revealed.

Now, we’re finally getting to hear Grier’s side of the same hilarious story. She recently stopped by an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a show notorious for sparking drama. But her response isn’t likely to upset anyone as she mostly just confirmed the story Snoop told. “I knew when it was happening. He was turning pale and he got up and he wobbled to the men’s room. I said, ‘Is he OK?’ He went in and fell down on the pissy floor and fainted,” Grier revealed. “I was so upset that they cleaned him up and brought him back out and we sat together. I didn’t know I had that effect on him. He’s such a lovely person, I just couldn’t imagine him lying in urine,” she continued.

Check out the clip of her telling the story below.