Christian Singer and American Idol Finalist Mandisa Dead at 47 | lovebscott.com

Christian singer, Fisk Jubilee singer and American Idol finalist Mandisa has died at the age of 47.

Mandisa died at her Nashville home on Thursday, April 18.

Mandisa began her career as a member of the Fisk Jubilee Singers but gained national attention when she finished in the Top 10 on season five of American Idol.

Mandisa’s public relations team released a statement, which reads:

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

She won multiple GRAMMY Awards and Dove Awards in contemporary Christian categories and the K-LOVE Fan Award twice.