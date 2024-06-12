Travis Scott Is Reportedly Jealous of Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet: 'Hates the Idea of Another Man Around his Kids' | lovebscott.com

Kylie Jenner is reportedly ready to “shack up” with the ‘Wonka’ heartthrob Timothée Chalamet in her new Hidden Hills home and her ex Travis Scott apparently doesn’t like the idea of that too much.

Rapper Travis Scott is peeved over his ex Kylie Jenner’s budding romance with actor Timothée Chalamet, according to a sensational report which claimed that he is “freaking out” about their red-hot connection and how it will impact his family dynamic.

Tipsters said that Jenner is getting closer than ever with her beau of more than a year and the “Goosebumps” hitmaker is taking it hard.

“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced and hates the idea of another man around his kids,” a source claimed in Star Magazine’s new report. “He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion — they talk all the time.”

Scott and Jenner share daughter Stormi, 6, and 2-year-old son Aire.

Jenner and Chalamet started dating in April 2023, and recently were spotted at culinary hotspot Tatiana for a low-key double date weeks after they were spotted packing on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

Prior to that, the couple couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other during the L.A. stop of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September.

The reality star-turned-billionaire beauty mogul is now claimed to be getting ready to “shack up” with the Wonka heartthrob in her new Hidden Hills digs.

“Travis is extremely jealous — he never thought Timothée would last this long,” per the source. “Kylie’s been very clear with Travis that he missed his shot. Her future is with Timothée.”

The exes were first linked in April 2017 and had an on and off relationship until they called it quits in late 2022.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Travis Scott for comment.

Meanwhile, other reports have emerged indicating that Jenner and her new main squeeze are still going strong and are “definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship.”

“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present’ way, and she really likes that about him,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship.”

It appears that Jenner is making efforts to navigate her busy career, family life, red-hot romance and longtime friendships. The Hulu star and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recently celebrated her pal’s 27th birthday together.

