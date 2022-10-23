Travis Scott Denies Rumors He Was Hanging Out With Reported Ex, Rojean Kar [Photos]

After being accused of cheating on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott is setting the record straight.

via: Complex

The Houston rapper has addressed the online gossip about him allegedly rekindling with his reported ex, Rojean Kar, while he’s still with Kylie Jenner.

Scott took to his Instagram Story, telling his fans and followers, “It’s a lot of weird shit going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

He posted a screenshot of a comment from someone who said she’s beeng working with Scott for eight years and that the woman, seemingly Kar, is “delusional” and that “she was not there with” Scott.

He shared another image, writing, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Fans thought Scott and Kar were together based on IG Stories that they both posted, which appeared to be in the same location. Scott also looks to be visible in Kar’s clip, which she captioned, “I’m directing obvi.”

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the pair have been romantically linked since at least 2013, though it was never confirmed. When Scott started dating Kylie in 2017, fans thought Kar was taking subliminal shots at Kylie online, and rumors surfaced that Kar was why Scott and Kylie parted ways in 2019.

In since-deleted comments on The Shade Room’s IG post, Kar responded to fans saying she consistently subs Kylie: “Maybe you think about her all day long but I sure don’t.”