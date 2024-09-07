Travis Kelce Reportedly Calls in Heavyweight Lawyers as He Battles to Track Down Culprit Behind 'Leaked' Taylor Swift 'Break-Up Blueprint' [Photos] | www.lovebscott.com

Travis Kelce is reportedly fuming after a bogus “blueprint” for his break-up with Taylor Swift – seen here on the right – spread online.

They are at the center of rumors they’re already planning a mega-money wedding after a year of dating.

But Taylor Swift’s doting boyfriend has been forced to deny he was behind a “leaked” document that stated the exact date his relationship with the Bad Blood singer will end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Travis Kelce’s representatives have hit back at claims the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a secret publicity plan in place in the event of him splitting from Swift, also 34, later this month.

They spoke out after a document written on the headed paper of Kelce’s US PR company was spread online.

It appeared to have been created by Los Angeles-based firm Full Scope and details a “split-up” strategy between Kelce and Swift – and states they are set to call it quits on September 28.

But a spokesperson for Full Scope has now fumed the document is “entirely false and fabricated”, and stated it was not “created, issued or authorised by this agency”.

They added about how Kelce has called in lawyers over the paperwork: “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

The bogus ‘break-up blueprint” contains a plan to release an official statement on behalf of the couple in late September.

It says it will be issued three days “post-break up” to let the “initial media frenzy” settle and “ensure clarity”.

The “plan” also says the announcement will be “gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect”.

It added: “Example – Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.

“They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

The paperwork also states it would focus on Kelce’s “personal growth” by framing the break-up as a “natural part” of life, and would stress his sporting achievements.

It added there was a plan to send the release to major media outlets to land “broad” coverage.

There was also a plot outlined in the document to take care of Kelce’s media deals after his split from Swift, and to hold mock interviews with the NFL athlete to prepare him for potential questions from reporters.

It added there would also be the goal of landing chats with “reputable sports and lifestyle outlets” such as ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair and GQ.

Despite their threat of legal action, it’s not expected Full Scope will find the culprit behind the document.

Even though it seemed genuine, droves of Swift’s fans immediately slammed it as false when it was first shared on Reddit.

Some said it looked like it had been written by a teenager – while others speculated AI had been used to generate the so-called PR plan for Swift and Kelce’s break-up.

via: RadarOnline.com