Transgender Woman Beaten at Kanye West Show Says Attack Was Transphobic | lovebscott.com

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s controversial Rolling Loud performance saw a transgender person attacked in the mosh pit while they were on stage.

TMZ reports, Blu Linares — the 22-year-old who was seen in a wild brawl last week while Ye performed here in L.A. — tells TMZ that she believes the violence she endured that night is directly connected to her gender identity.

She says she feels the men she sparred with singled her out for unintentionally bumping into them — explaining that in the mosh pit-like environment, she was getting pushed around — despite plenty of other concertgoers packed in the tight space doing the same thing.

Once she inadvertently made contact, Blu tells us the guys hurled transphobic remarks at her … while trying to paint her as the aggressor when they were the ones to pounce first.

Blu shows us some of the injuries she suffered during the melee — one deep gash between her eyebrows is especially bad, as you can see. Despite everything, she says she’s OK.

Moving forward, Blu’s planning to meet with some attorneys to weigh her options … but also notes she most likely won’t be taking any legal action. Blu emphasizes to us she wasn’t the one starting the fight — instead, she says she was being bullied and stood up for herself.

Blu says police did not get involved.