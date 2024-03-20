Kate Middleton's Medical Records Reportedly Involved in Security Breach After Hospital Staff Attempted Access | lovebscott.com

An investigation has reportedly been opened at the hospital that treated Kate Middleton for her abdominal surgery in January.

via Page Six:

According to The Mirror, at least one staff member at The London Clinic in Marylebone, London, attempted to illegally access the Princess of Wales’ medical records. This comes amid speculation regarding Kate’s condition following her surgery.

When reached by PEOPLE, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, The London Clinic’s CEO Al Russell said, “Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day. We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Per The Mirror, a source said “senior hospital bosses” alerted the palace of the security breach and noted that a thorough investigation would ensue.

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family,” a source told the outlet, later adding, “The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

The London Clinic did not address specific claims regarding the Princess of Wales, 42, but told The Mirror: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

On Monday, TMZ obtained the first video of the princess since her January procedure. In the 40-second clip, reportedly taken Saturday, she can be seen walking alongside her husband Prince William, 41, outside Windsor Farm Shop. The spot is about a mile from their home at Adelaide Cottage.

“Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well,” an onlooker told The Sun of the royal couple’s outing.

While William and Kate’s children did not join them on their outing, the outlet reported that the couple spent Sunday morning watching their kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — take part in sporting activities.

After Kensington Palace announced Kate’s surgery, they expressed the mom-of-three’s wishes to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible” during this time.

Kate is expected to return to public duties after Easter, according to Kensington Palace. According to a recent report, there’s a possibility that the Princess of Wales will address her health upon resuming her public duties.

This whole incident is bizarre.