Say What Now? 2nd Grade Teacher Brought Drugs to Class; Husband Found Unresponsive In School Parking Lot | lovebscott.com

Allegedly intoxicated, the teacher’s husband was discovered in a school parking lot vehicle, requiring Narcan and accompanied by a 2-year-old child.

A Virginia second-grade teacher and her husband are accused of being on drugs on school property Thursday.

Candyce Carter, 35, also is accused of having drugs in her classroom at Spotswood Elementary School in Fredericksburg.

A school resource officer noticed Carter appeared to be under the influence.

Her husband, 34-year-old Kristopher Carter, was outside in a car in the school parking lot with their 2-year-old child, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristopher Carter allegedly also was under influence, and Spotsylvania County Fire & Rescue was dispatched for an overdose. According to the dispatch, he was unresponsive and given Narcan twice.

The toddler was physically OK and is with social services, the sheriff’s office said.

Students were examined, and it appears none of them was hurt, the sheriff’s office said. The classroom was professionally cleaned out of an abundance of caution.

Candyce and Kristopher Carter are charged with felony child endangerment and neglect. Candyce Carter also faces a felony drug charge and is being held without bond. Kristopher Carter was granted $5,000 bond.

The Carters’ attorneys were not immediately available for comment.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools sent a letter to parent that read, in part, “Please be assured that the safety of our students and staff is our priority.”

via: NBC Washington