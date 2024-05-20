Peloton Puts ‘Pause’ On Playing Diddy’s Music In Their Classes | lovebscott.com

Peloton has shared that they are ‘pausing’ the use Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ music and songs in their classes.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ we ain’t goin’ nowhere lyrics didn’t age well. The embattled rapper’s music and his Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series have been removed from Peloton following the release of a disturbing 2016 surveillance video that showed him stomping, kicking, and dragging his ex, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

The fitness company revealed its decision to stop playing Diddy’s hits on Monday, just three days after the footage made headlines.

“We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform,” Peloton’s statement read.

“This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community,” it concluded.

Peloton’s announcement was made on its private member’s Facebook page in response to a concerned user writing, “Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere.”

The company stopped using Kanye West’s music from its on-demand library after his antisemitic controversy, so Diddy isn’t the first artist to be pulled from the platform.

New York’s Mayor Eric Adams is also trying to distance himself from the embattled music man’s mess, revealing Diddy’s key to the city is in jeopardy of being revoked.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Adams told news outlet PIX11, referencing the surveillance footage. He explained that “the committee and the team” have “never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

The footage showing Diddy physically attacking Cassie in 2016 seemed to cooperate with the allegations she made about the assault in the now-settled $30 million lawsuit she filed against him in November 2023. He denied his ex’s accusations and accused her of blackmailing him.

