Trae Tha Truth Begs Public’s Help To Find Missing Daughter After Accusing Ex Of Kidnapping

Trae Tha Truth seriously needs the public’s help and is urging anyone who’s seen his missing daughter to contact him immediately.

Met by TMZ in Los Angeles amid his desperate search for his daughter, Trae said how long his daughter has been missing. “As of now she’s been missing for about four months,” he said in a video. “The U.S. Marshals, the FBI, a little bit of everybody [is] looking for her.”

The Houston native said the last time he saw her was when he took her to visit her mother in Houston on August 16 for a 2-day visitation. He said he was calling and blowing up the phone of his ex after his child did not return, but suddenly “everything got disconnected, blocked.”

“She abandoned her apartment, abandoned the car,” he explained, adding that “that’s what made it a scary situation.” He also said that he tried to keep it private for months because, “I’d rather hurt to protect my child.”

“At this point I’m gonna leave it in God’s hands and hopefully he’ll touch somebody hard that may see my child and can get her back to me,” Trae said, before sharing the sad part is that he’s got full custody of his child and if the situation was reversed, he would be immediately deemed a villain because he’s male.

He believes his daughter is in L.A. because a private investigator spotted his ex and their daughter moving from spot to spot. He said the private investigator tried to follow them and his ex took them on a high speed chase before the investigator lost track of them.

Trae also issued a warning to those who see his daughter. “Do not try and touch my child. Don’t try and get it yourself. Don’t bother the mama,” he said, urging them, “Just simply call the numbers even if you gotta call 911 and say you see a missing child. Of course, definitely not to let it get out of your sight because they can go back on the ground. They’ve been on the ground for four months now.”

As for his message to his baby mama, he said, “I can’t do nothing but pray for her right now. But all I ask is, you know what’s right and you know what’s wrong man. Just get Truth back to me so I can make sure Truth is okay.”

Trae shared the shocking news about his daughter’s disappearance via Instagram last week. In a lengthy statement, he said he was awarded full custody of his daughter earlier this year. He claimed his ex attempted to alienate their child from him by spreading lies and filing false police reports accusing him of abuse. A child Abduction charge was filed by a Los Angeles judge.”

“I’m crushed,” he wrote in the caption. “This ain’t right or fair for fathers who are really trying…. I DON’T CARE WHO SHE PAY OR TRY TO GET TO CAMPAIGN OR BASH ME, I’m only trying to get my daughter who I love dearly!! I know God’s got this, and in the end, He will get the glory; He is the only one that can fix this situation. No matter how this hurts me, I wish no ill will on her mother and can only pray for her. Y’all DO NOT make any threats or hateful comments on her page…This is all about God getting the glory and Truth being returned. If you see her, contact me or any agency, investigator, or CPS; they will return her home safely.”

