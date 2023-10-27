Tory Lanez’s Motion for Bail Was Rejected

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. But he hadn’t given up on bail. His lawyers were asking an appellate court to let him out of prison as he appeals his convictions and 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

According to reporter, Meghan Cuniff, The California Court of Appeal is NOT letting Tory Lanez out of prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. His motion for bail pending appeal has been rejected.

“Appellant has not shown that the superior court unjustifiably denied relief.”

The order says Lanez “currently stands convicted of a violent felony, which is a factor a court shall consider in determining whether the defendant poses a danger to the community.”

Then there’s the fact that Lanez isn’t a U.S. citizen and faces deportation.

“Also, according to Appellant, the trial court denied his motion because Appellant is a Canadian citizen, which is a factor to consider in determining his likelihood of fleeing.”

“Although he has submitted the minute order denying his motion for bail on appeal in the trial court, he has not submitted the reporter’s transcript of that hearing or other settled statement containing the trial court’s reasoning.”

