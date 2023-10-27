'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 Taglines Have Arrived [Video]

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ are turning up the heat on Bravo in just a few more days, but we have ALL of the ladies’ season 6 taglines right here — right now.

Alexia Nepola: “I’m the Cuban doll, and Miami is my dream house.”

Larsa Pippen: “I don’t need to keep score because I’m always winning.”

Guerdy Abraira: “Hard times are temporary, but I’ll be fabulous forever.”

Julia Lemigova: “My life is like a song and I always sing with pride.”

Lisa Hochstein: “Take me off my throne and I’ll bring down the kingdom.”

Dr. Nicole Martin: “Don’t let the private plane fool you…this girl always stays grounded.”

Check out the RHOM opening sequence below!



‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season six will premiere with a supersized episode on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

