Tory Lanez's First Lawyer Told Him Blaming Kelsey Harris for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion was Not 'a Viable Strategy'

As Tory Lanez awaits sentencing in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. More information is coming out about his defense of the cause.

A few previously confidential emails between Lanez and Shawn Holley are detailed in the article, foremost being the “Kelsie defense” rejection.

According to emails obtained by reporter Meghann Cuniff, Tory’s former lawyer advised that the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion not be blamed on her former friend Kelsey Harris because she thought it was a “viable strategy.” Holley then suggested Tory see if another lawyer would be willing “to move forward with that defense.”

Former attorney Shawn Holley said “Tory is like family to me at this point. I’d like to think he feels the same.”

That was before Lanez accused Shawn Holley of not pursuing the “Kelsey defense” not because it was a dumb defense but because of a personal conflict.

For more on the emails head over to Meghann Cuniff’s website here.