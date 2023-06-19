Kendrick Lamar has previously spoken about staying off of social media, but fans may have found something that shows otherwise.

via: Rap-Up

The jojoruski handle is now the only page the “Loyalty” rapper follows on Instagram. Fans love the lighthearted side of the recluse rap superstar. With him shying away from his use of social media, this new account is surprising to many.

With the first initial post on June 15 being a selfie of the award-winning emcee, the burner page now has over 434,000 followers. Kendrick Lamar had hinted at the Jojo Ruski persona on Twitter ahead of the recent finding of his new account. On Aug. 13, 2022, Lamar cryptically tweeted, “Ok oklama pglang. On jojo ruski,” without much context.

The more personal Instagram page features pictures of some of the “Money Trees” creator’s influences. There are pictures paying homage to recent Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson. His most talked about social post is a hilarious series of images and videos of him being sold knock-off Air Jordan 12s. The carousel Instagram post captioned “How I’m coming for my bday” now has over 172,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Following the release of “The Hillbillies” featuring Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar has been headlining multiple festivals worldwide. With the unveiling of this social media persona, fans are clamoring for new music from the enigmatic rap star. His mysterious nature has always stumped fans when attempting to figure out his next steps. There is hope that he will announce more updates in the forthcoming weeks.

Although this new Instagram page does not give any specific clues about whether there will be new music, it is a new way for fans to engage with Lamar. The new page is an interesting collection of memes, videos, and pictures of the Grammy-winning recording artist and his family.