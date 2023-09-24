Tory Lanez Is Reportedly 'Scared for His Life' in Prison: 'His Size Is Definitely a Setback'

Tory Lanez is reportedly afraid for his life now that he’s been transferred to state prison after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

via Page Six:

“Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status,” a source told Page Six.

The rapper arrived at North Kern State Prison in Delano, Calif., last week after being sentenced to a decade behind bars.

TMZ has reported that he’s being held in “Administrative Segregation” because of his high-profile status, which keeps him largely apart from other inmates.

According to the outlet, Lanez is “escorted to the showers where he bathes by himself,” and, “if he chooses to spend time in the yard, he’ll be the only one in the fenced-off area.”

“He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback,” a source. The insider added: “He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

Just this month, another inmate at the same facility who is reportedly serving sentences for multiple killings was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the untimely death of his cellmate. (He pleaded not guilty in the case.)

A former inmate at the same prison was convicted this month of attacking two staffers in 2020.

The 31-year-old rapper, Lanez, was sentenced to 10 years in August. He was found guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, after the pair left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in Los Angeles in 2020.

Said our insider: “His family is concerned for him as well, especially his dad. He has been in contact with his family, and they are all trying to keep his spirits up.”

The source said of Lanez, “He definitely had his moments where he has teared up,” and that in jail he is, “realizing who his real friends are.”

TMZ reported that he will be moved from his current state prison home to another facility when authorities decide where he should serve the rest of his sentence.

Lanez pleaded not guilty to three felony charges in December, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm as well as carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Are we supposed to feel bad for him?