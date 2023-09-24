Doing Too Much: Jonathan Majors Calls Meagan Good ‘The Missus’ as They Attend a Gala Together

While speaking at a recent event, Jonathan Majors appeared to hint at the next steps of his relationship with Meagan Good.

via: People

A video shared on X captured the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star calling the Shazam: Fury of the Gods actress, 42, by the suffix at the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala co-hosted by Good and Larenz Tate in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good, 42, addressed the crowd in the clip.

“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!” she said before turning it over to Majors. “Babe, you want to say anything?”

Majors, 36, spoke into the mic, “Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is.”

It remains unclear what Majors meant when he referred to Good as “the missus.”

Neither Majors nor Good’s rep responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Marvel actor and the Harlem star — who finalized her divorce from DeVon Franklin in June 2022 after nine years of marriage — were first romantically linked in May, as PEOPLE had confirmed at the time that the two were dating.

“Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time,” a source told PEOPLE on May 15. “Meagan has shown considerable support towards him. It seems their relationship has developed further from that point.”

News of their romance came around the time Majors was charged for allegedly physically assaulting a woman while riding in a New York taxi cab in March.