Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock With Her Dad By Her Side | lovebscott.com

A little more than a year after Eminem and Kim Scott’s daughter Hailie Jade announced she and Evan McClintock had gotten engaged, the two have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Scott shared the big news on Instagram on Monday, May 20, along with a series of photos from the stunning nuptials.

“Waking up a wife this week,” she declared in the caption, before reflecting on her special day.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had & so much love was felt,” Scott continued. “Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Scott said “I do” in a white strapless gown with a classic sweetheart neckline and a dramatic ruffled hemline and train. Her hair was styled in a simple updo topped with a tulle veil and held a bouquet of all-white flowers. McClintock wore a classic black tuxedo.

In the photos, the newlyweds kissed outside a church covered in white flowers and greenery and while sitting atop a classic convertible. Scott also shared a photo of her now-husband looking overcome with emotion during the ceremony.

The couple — who met while students at Michigan State University — announced their engagement in February 2023, after six years of dating. Scott shared the news in an Instagram post featuring several photos of her and McClintock, celebrating the special moment, including a shot of him down on one knee and a snap of the pair popping a bottle of champagne.

via: People