Cam’ron’s Trainwreck ‘CNN’ Interview With Abby Phillips Ends Abruptly, ‘Who Booked Me For This Joint!?’ | lovebscott.com

Cam’ron has provided another hilarious TV moment after appearing on CNN to discuss Diddy‘s 2016 assault of Cassie and subsequent apology.

Cam, real name Cameron Giles, was invited on NewsNight to talk about the shocking clip, but at one point wondered out loud why he was booked.

He admitted that he was barely friends with Diddy, ‘doesn’t know how he moves’, and asked: ‘Who booked me for this?’

He also took a shot of Pink Horse Power, a ‘natural supplement’ designed to boost men’s libido that he’s promoted in the past.

Phillip started by asking him if he ‘recognized’ the man in the video.

Cam’ron, pulling no punches, shot back: ‘What do you mean did I recognize him?

‘I seen him. What do you mean my experiences? I seen him and I thought it was disgusting, I didn’t do a zoom in to see if it was really him or nothing, but he admitted it was him so yeah, it was him,’ he said.

It went further afield when Cam’ron, 48, was asked by Phillip what his feelings were on Combs’ subsequent apology video.

‘The apology ain’t for me, it’s for Cassie. He ain’t do nothing for me. What I think about it don’t matter. You need to ask Cassie if she accepts the apology. I said what I said.’

In an effort to claw the interview back, Phillip shot her producer a look, then played a video of Cam’ron and fellow rapper Mase spoke highly of Diddy.

Phillip then tried to turn this into a question about whether Diddy’s behavior was known throughout the industry back.

He seized on the chance to promote the drink, telling her: ‘Sorry, I’m gonna’ go get some cheeks after this horse power drink.’

‘I don’t really know Puff like Mase knows Puff,’ he continued.

‘I appreciate what Mase said and of course, that’s my brother so if he felt that way, he felt that way. I can’t really tell you how Puff moves, Mase would know better than me.’

Undeterred, Phillip tried to ask Cam’ron about ‘the industry in general’ and if anyone in it had been protecting Diddy.

‘Who’s the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?’

Phillip then got out of the interview, to which Cam’ron responded: ‘Thank you for having me.’

Cam’ron said it best later when he wrote on Instagram ‘f*** they invite me on CNN for?’

via: Daily Mail

"You call me on CNN for the bullsh*t," Cam'ron reacts to his CNN interview, and Mase reveals there is a documentary coming soon where he will share his take on the Diddy/Cassie situation. (? It is What It is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/y4Ih7nzBnM — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 21, 2024