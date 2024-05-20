Amber Rose Slammed After Endorsing Trump 2024; Joseline Hernandez Reacts | lovebscott.com

Amber Rose has announced her support for Donald Trump as a candidate for the 2024 United States Presidential election, igniting controversy among her followers.

Amber Rose was annihilated after she backed Donald Trump for president. The video vixen and women’s rights activist endorsed the reality star-turned-former commander-in-chief and was loud and proud about her decision, sparking backlash from Hollywood and her 24.5 million followers.

Rose, 40, known for her annual S— Walk that empowers females and the LGBTQ+ community, made her surprising political stance known by posting a smiling shot alongside Trump, 77, and his wife, former First Lady Melania, amid the ex-president’s hush money trial.

“Trump 2024,” she captioned the photo.

Rose — who shares a son with rapper Wiz Khalifa and used to date Kanye West — got bombarded with negative reactions in her comment section, with several bringing it back to the star’s activism and sexuality. She’s been open about her fluidity for years, calling herself bisexual for the past decade.

“Didn’t you do a whole s— walk thing? Trump goes against all of that,” Robin Thicke’s wife, April Love Geary, 29, wrote.

“D— Amber…You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports…smdh,” one follower replied. “AMBER, HE’S LITERALLY AGAINST EVERYTHING YOU STAND FOR! WTF?!?!?!” shared another.

“If I tapped on that tattoo it would sound like a hollowed out coconut huh?” a third questioned, referencing the forehead tattoos of her children’s names.

“I guess @amberrose cares more about her finances than, Woman’s (sic) health rights Trans rights, immigration rights or maybe she’s not educated on project 2025 yet,” replied a fourth. Others dragged Love & Hip-Hop star Joseline Hernandez into the drama.

The pair went to blows about race on an episode of College Hill: Celebrity Edition in 2023, in which Hernandez accused mixed Rose of being a “Karen” and wishing she was white. Her mom is of Black Cape Verdean and Scottish descent. Her father is white. The two even came to blows on the show.

“SMFH. @joseline was right about you,” a follower said. “Joseline was right,” echoed another. It didn’t take Hernandez long to respond to Rose’s endorsement.

“The only thing Karen like Black is (eggplant emoji) in her (poop emoji) (hole emoji) (ninja emoji),” the VH1 star wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday night. “Grab her by the (cat emoji),” Hernandez said, quoting Trump’s words from his leaked Access Hollywood tape.

Rose responded to the backlash, doubling down on her Trump endorsement. “Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first,” she quipped back. “Y’all want biological men in women’s sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

