Tory Lanez Posts Upbeat Message From Prison, Gushes Over New Cell

Tory Lanez cleared up much of the speculation behind his recent inmate transfer.

via: The Source

The “Color Violent” rapper shared a recorded message to his fans from prison in which he discussed his improved conditions as well as upcoming releases.

A post, which featured an old school cordless phone with the name “Tory” on it was shared to the rapper’s Instagram account along with the caption “Message To The Umbrellas #AloneAtPromDeluxe #FreeTory.” The audio transcript is as follows:

Hey yo, Umbrellas, man was good…I’m talking to you live from prison right now man…I’m just happy to get out that bulls*** county jail. They was hating on a young fly n**** you heard? Had me on 24 hour lockdown, half size cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors, n**** ain’t even seen himself in a whole year, yo. But with all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. And I want you all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support. Man, I know this feels like a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man. This sh** don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted- they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one we want the most, Alone at Prom Deluxe.

Alone at Prom Deluxe is the rumored follow up to the artist’s 2021 release, Alone at Prom. In a now-deleted tweet, Lanez originally had said in the summer of 2022 that he would release the album at an unspecified later date, tweeting: “Alone at prom deluxe will drop after my case is over and I can receive the proper PLAY-LISTING and support … the music did over 160 MILLION STREAMS .. with no support .. I don’t want the album getting overlooked twice . It’s too good.”

Lanez, (real name Daystar Peterson), 31, was recently transferred to Administrative Segregation at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA on September 19. Lanez was convicted on Dec. 23, 2022 for shooting and injuring Megan Thee Stallion in 2020 and received a 10 year sentence without the possibility of parole.