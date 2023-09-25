Watch Danielle Fishel Tell J. Cole She's a 'Big Fan' in Backstage Meeting [Video]

Back in 2013, J. Cole made his love for a certain sitcom character from the ’90s pretty clear on the Born Sinner standout “Villuminati.” “‘Boy Meets World,’ I’m tryna find a new Topanga and bang her out, no hanging out,” the North Carolina star rapped.

via: Complex

The two celebrities ran into each other over the weekend at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. In a clip from the event, Fishel looked like she was backstage, where the meeting took place. “It is J. Cole! Yes! I have to say hi to you,” she said.

Boy Meets Cole Worldpic.twitter.com/0kXMDXkHsD — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) September 25, 2023

As they hugged, she told him, “I went and saw your show in LA … Unbelievable! I’m such a big fan,” to which he responded, “Me too, likewise.”

When she thanked him, he said, “Good to see you.”

Earlier this year, the Boy Meets World star shared that she is actually a huge sneakerhead. In a TikTok video, Fishel revealed her top five favorite shoes in her collection, which included the Vogue x Air Jordan 3, the Undefeated x Nike Dunk Low, the Aleali May x Air Jordan 1 High, the Nike Dunk Low “Safari Mix,” and the Melody Ehsani x Air Jordan 1 Mid.

In the video, fans can also see other shoes in her collection, like the Union x Air Jordan 2, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3, and many more.